Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,752 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.49% of Fidus Investment worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDUS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 495.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fidus Investment in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Shares of FDUS opened at $15.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.89. Fidus Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

