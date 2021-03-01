Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 8,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

Shares of EW opened at $83.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $92.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $1,872,518.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,890,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,721 shares of company stock valued at $28,590,380 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

