Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will report earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Focus Financial Partners.

FOCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOCS stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average of $41.43. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $56.56.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

