Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,938 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.09% of Perrigo worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Perrigo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Perrigo by 3.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Perrigo by 5.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Perrigo by 29.7% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Perrigo by 2.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

In other Perrigo news, EVP Richard S. Sorota acquired 7,513 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $40.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.64. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -672.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $58.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.