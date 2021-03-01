Van ECK Associates Corp Takes $9.43 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,429,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 56.67% of VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares during the period.

Shares of RAAX stock opened at $23.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91. VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79.

