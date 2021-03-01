Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Short Interest Down 90.3% in February

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 90.3% from the January 28th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, President Christopher D. Clark purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $86,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 31,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,300.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper acquired 9,000 shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $91,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,500 shares of company stock worth $195,170. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 260,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 11,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RMT opened at $11.72 on Monday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $12.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

