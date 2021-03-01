Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 19,736 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 129.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,736 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $209.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.74, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $3,742,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,933.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $32,654,631.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,726,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,004 shares of company stock valued at $41,798,636. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus increased their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

