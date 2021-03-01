Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,135,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,269 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 58.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Select Energy Services stock opened at $6.32 on Monday. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $651.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.88.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.78.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

