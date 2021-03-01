Pivotal Research Boosts Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $100.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target increased by Pivotal Research from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, OTR Global began coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.70.

CROX stock opened at $76.72 on Thursday. Crocs has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $84.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.85.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crocs will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 5,100 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $357,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,591,341.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,087,902 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth $53,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

