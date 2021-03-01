Brokerages Expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.34. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAMG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company.

SAMG stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $201.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.87. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the third quarter worth $159,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 141.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 43.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

