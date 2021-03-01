Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $158.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $416.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $173.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

