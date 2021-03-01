State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,080 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RYN. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,454,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,811,000 after purchasing an additional 441,150 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,677,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rayonier by 196.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after buying an additional 176,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Securities Corp raised its stake in Rayonier by 14.6% in the third quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 1,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

RYN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James cut Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $171,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $228,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,986 shares in the company, valued at $11,986,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $689,150. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier stock opened at $32.64 on Monday. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.26.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 234.78%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.