Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 42,895 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 42,895 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. Cowen lifted their target price on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $79.13 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -608.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

