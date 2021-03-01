LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $79.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $65.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.31.

LivePerson stock opened at $65.62 on Friday. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.28 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.21.

In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 442,114 shares of company stock worth $25,518,825 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

