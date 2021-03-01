UBS Group Increases The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $1,350.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,009.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen downgraded The Boston Beer from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,015.92.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

SAM opened at $1,028.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,022.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $950.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.48 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $290.02 and a 12-month high of $1,236.57.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.32, for a total value of $9,363,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,983 shares of company stock worth $40,440,834. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.