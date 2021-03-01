Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) Short Interest Update

Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the January 28th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSTZF opened at $8.05 on Monday. Distell Group has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05.

Separately, HSBC started coverage on Distell Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Distell Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and markets wines, spirits, ciders, and other ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers its products primarily under the Alto, Scottish Leader, Black Bottle, Bunnahabhain, Tobermory, Deanston, Ledaig, Cruz Vodka, Kibao, Kingfisher, Caprice Wines, Hunter's Choice, Altar Wines, and Yatta Juice brands.

