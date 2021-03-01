Short Interest in British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Decreases By 98.3%

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the January 28th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTLCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Peel Hunt downgraded British Land to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British Land currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

BTLCY opened at $6.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. British Land has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $7.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from British Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

