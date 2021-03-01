Keybank National Association OH Trims Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in Corning by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 53,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 132,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 108,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 78,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. Insiders sold 188,116 shares of company stock worth $7,101,254 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLW stock opened at $38.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.20, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $39.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

