Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,424 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $34.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

