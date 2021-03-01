Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 781,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,683 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.08% of United Rentals worth $181,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,347.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,122,000 after buying an additional 934,233 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,334,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at about $33,904,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 110.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,825,000 after acquiring an additional 155,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,323,000 after acquiring an additional 151,125 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on URI. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.32.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $297.38 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $321.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.08.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

