Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $188.18 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,490,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126,940 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $188,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $123.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.22 and its 200-day moving average is $118.08. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at $10,359,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.45.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

