Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $195.21 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,483,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 742,528 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.24% of The Mosaic worth $195,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 11.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 16.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 467.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 272,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 224,080 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. VTB Capital cut The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.36.

NYSE MOS opened at $29.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $33.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

