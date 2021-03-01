Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,358 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $213,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 103.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 37.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $40,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKTX opened at $555.94 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $541.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $526.06.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.00.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.49, for a total value of $2,185,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,439.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,750 shares of company stock worth $27,423,638. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

