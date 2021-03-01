Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,553,000 after buying an additional 1,699,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,182,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,990 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 705.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,102,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,826,000 after purchasing an additional 965,952 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,096,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,556,000 after purchasing an additional 421,105 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,134,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $40.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $50.18.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $3,086,020.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,262,943.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $1,381,247.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,191,954.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,394 shares of company stock valued at $5,598,494 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

