Blair William & Co. IL Sells 18,850 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,510 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,850 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.10% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 949.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $26.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

