SVB Leerink Lowers Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $210.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $213.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.95.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $168.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $178.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 250 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Insiders have sold 10,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,703 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.