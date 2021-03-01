Coe Capital Management LLC Buys 4 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Coe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 5.1% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,673 shares of company stock valued at $11,846,726 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,092.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,236.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,205.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 target price (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.