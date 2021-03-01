Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price objective lifted by Macquarie from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CZR. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.68.
Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $93.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $94.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.91.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.
Caesars Entertainment Company Profile
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.
