Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price objective lifted by Macquarie from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CZR. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.68.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $93.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $94.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.91.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,567,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 175,504 shares of company stock worth $12,691,049 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.