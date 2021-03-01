Morgan Stanley Raises Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $283.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $279.00 to $283.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESS. Raymond James reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $253.50.

Shares of ESS opened at $254.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.78. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $175.81 and a 12 month high of $315.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,538,000 after purchasing an additional 721,110 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $137,715,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 9,441.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 336,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,492,000 after buying an additional 332,613 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 992.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 234,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,683,000 after buying an additional 213,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 18,810.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 139,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,224,000 after buying an additional 139,196 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

