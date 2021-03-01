1,982 Shares in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,155,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,382,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,259,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $826,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSH. BTIG Research began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $329,449.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,288,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,909,605 shares of company stock worth $470,672,713. 5.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE OSH opened at $53.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.46. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

