Morgan Stanley Cuts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $422.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $446.00 to $422.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $423.07.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $346.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.62. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $275.22 and a 12 month high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

