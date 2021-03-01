Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target Raised to $251.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $245.00 to $251.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.80.

RGEN opened at $212.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.56. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Repligen has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $757,844.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,214,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

