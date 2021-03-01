Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given New $251.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $245.00 to $251.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.80.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $212.39 on Thursday. Repligen has a 12-month low of $78.41 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.56. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Repligen will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,606,000 after acquiring an additional 320,301 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Repligen by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,441,000 after purchasing an additional 239,625 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Repligen by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,746,000 after purchasing an additional 214,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Repligen by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 243,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,923,000 after purchasing an additional 156,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

