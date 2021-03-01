Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.30 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,817 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,628 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 9,822 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.12.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $232.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $246.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.