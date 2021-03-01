Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Stock Position Decreased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,712 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,843 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABCB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 230.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 26,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $309,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $880,680 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABCB shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $47.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.46. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $50.91.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

