Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

In other news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $70,205.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRTX opened at $18.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.