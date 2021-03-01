Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 835.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246,774 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASH stock opened at $84.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.35. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $89.62.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $325,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $75,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

ASH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

