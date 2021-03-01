Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 13,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $2,344,120.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $504,860.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,774,252.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,236 shares of company stock worth $29,437,631 in the last 90 days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Z opened at $161.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.17. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

