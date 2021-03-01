Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,519,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,868,000 after purchasing an additional 248,275 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

Shares of AXNX opened at $50.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.47. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXNX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 8,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $405,814.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,518.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Mcnamara sold 9,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $475,125.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $388,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,988 shares of company stock worth $3,617,995. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.