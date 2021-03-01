Jounce Therapeutics’ (JNCE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JNCE. Raymond James cut Jounce Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Roth Capital cut their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.38.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $14.08.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.50. Analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 10,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $68,837.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,784.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hugh M. Cole sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,258.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,839. Corporate insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $306,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $152,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $832,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 243.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 34,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.