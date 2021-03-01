Jounce Therapeutics’ (JNCE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JNCE. Raymond James cut Jounce Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Roth Capital cut their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.38.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $14.08.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.50. Analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 10,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $68,837.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,784.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hugh M. Cole sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,258.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,839. Corporate insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $306,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $152,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $832,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 243.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 34,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Analyst Recommendations for Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.