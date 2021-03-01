$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.05. Enterprise Financial Services reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 95.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

EFSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.65%.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $165,751.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 38,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $1,365,442.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,525,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 425,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

