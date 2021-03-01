Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4,042.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 217,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 226,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,993,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $90.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $83.21 and a 12-month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

