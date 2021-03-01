CI Investments Inc. Has $212,000 Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 28,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHG opened at $54.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $58.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.0331 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

PHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

