Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 167,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 120,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 40,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 42,008 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Newell Brands stock opened at $23.17 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.