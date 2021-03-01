Credit Suisse Group Increases Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $11.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MGY has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Northland Securities raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.90.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

NYSE:MGY opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.72.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.29 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 135,812 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 88.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 47,612 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 589.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,202,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 531,224 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.