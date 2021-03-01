Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 175.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $118.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $124.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

