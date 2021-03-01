Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

BUD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Shares of BUD opened at $57.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $72.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $116.41 billion, a PE ratio of -156.02, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.