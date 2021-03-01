Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 3,672 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 86.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,904 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Qualys were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Qualys by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,484,000 after purchasing an additional 408,817 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 848,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,446,000 after purchasing an additional 377,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,337,000 after purchasing an additional 289,897 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Qualys by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 493,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,181,000 after acquiring an additional 207,285 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qualys by 224.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 61,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualys news, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $165,662.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,257.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $2,319,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 237,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,436,834.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,434 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,714. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.80.

QLYS stock opened at $97.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.50. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

