Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 92.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,542 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $99,329,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,646,992,000 after acquiring an additional 816,309 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,463,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $297,901,000 after acquiring an additional 660,578 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV increased its stake in shares of American Express by 345.6% during the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 802,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after acquiring an additional 622,038 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,121,676,000 after acquiring an additional 617,636 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.92.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $135.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $140.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.27.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

