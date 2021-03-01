Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 369,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,043 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $26,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Hologic by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Hologic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hologic news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,417.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $72.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day moving average is $70.97. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.59.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

